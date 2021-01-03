You can be sued for prophesying the death of someone – Kofi Bentil cautions

Kofi Bentil, the Vice President of IMANI Africa has opined that one can be sued for prophesying the death of another person.

According to the lawyer, an aggrieved person can initiate legal proceedings against someone for making comments that impact on his life or business.



He explained in a Facebook post that if one’s name or business is directly mentioned in a prophecy, he or she can seek redress in court.



“Note. You can be sued for ‘prophesying’ that someone will die if you name the person. He can prove that your prophecy will affect his business and life and take serious damages from you,” he said in a Facebook post.



Kofi Bentil’s post is presumably a reaction to the numerous prophetic statements made by some prophet on December 31, 2020.



Key among the prophecies was the death of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta by Bishop Salifu Amoako.

Salifu Amoako told his church members that he saw posters at the premises of the Bank of Ghana and Finance Ministry which suggested that Ken Ofori-Atta had passed on.



“The Lord took me to the Bank of Ghana and whiles I was looking at the building, something happened. I saw a picture on the building. I also went to the Ministry of Finance and I saw the same picture there. The Lord said what can you see? And I said I saw a picture of the man in charge of the finances of Ghana. Hear me. The Lord said we should pray for Mr. Ofori-Atta. If we don’t pray for him, from January up until March, this man will die.”



The prophet added that four evil men who belong to an occult group are planning to eliminate the Finance Minister between January and March.



“I am standing in this church but I’m in his house. I see four men. These four men are into occults and freemasonry. These men are digging his grave. If we don’t pray for him, this year will be a bad year for him. Between January and March there will be witchcraft attack on his health in a quest to eliminate him,” he stated.



