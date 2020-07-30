Politics

You can lock Domelevo out but you can’t lockout Ghanaians on December 7th - Apaak to Akufo-Addo

Dr Clement Apaak, MP, Builsa South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa SAouth Dr. Clement Apaak has slammed the governing government insisting the directive from the presidency to Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo to proceed on leave was political and a calculated attempt to prevent him from exposing the rot in the current administration.

Reacting to the news that the locks to his [Domelevo’s] office have been changed in without his knowledge, Dr. Apaak opined the government has been embarrassed by the courage and firmness in the discharge of the duties of the AG without fear nor favour.



He suggested the changing of the locks to the office of Mr. Domelevo has confirmed the assertions of some civil society groups and individuals that, the government took the caution to interfere with the work of Domelevo.



Making reference to the petition by some 26 group of African Auditors-General to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reverse his compulsory leave directive to Ghana’s Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo and allow him to resume work, the legislator added that the action by the president has gained Ghana an international embarrassment.



The group, made up of 26 Auditors-General from English-speaking African Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs), said in their petition, the move by the President could have ‘grave repercussions’ on the independence of the Auditor-General.



“On behalf of the Auditors-General, we appeal to your Office to consider the ramifications that these actions will have on the effectiveness of the SAI and good governance in Ghana,” Chairperson of the group, Ms L Taylor-Pearce and the Chief Executive Officer, Ms MMR Nkau said in a statement, Wednesday.

This, Dr. Apaak believes should inform the president of the need to reverse his action and allow the man to resume his work.



He was optimistic Ghanaian voters will vote out the NPP administration because it has gained the tag as the most corrupt administration in Ghana’s history.



”Folks, we all know why Domelevo, the fearless, bold and nationalistic Auditor General of our time, is being hounded so let’s stop pretending wai! This additional act of locking him out by changing the lock to his office only affirms what Ghanaian believe, President NADAA wants him gone by hook or crook!



NADAA and his NPP can lock Domelevo out but can’t lockout the fact that Ghanaians believe, rightly so, that NADAA has superintended over the most corrupt government in the history of our nation. You can lock Domelevo out but you can’t lockout Ghanaians on December 7th, 2020.”



”Such disgraceful acts are beyond comprehension in a democracy,” he added.

