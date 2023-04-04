9
'You can never trust the EC' - NDC MP insists plans afoot for new register

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor112122 Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor , Member of Parliament for the South Dayi

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has alleged that the Electoral Commission is attempting to compile a new voters' register ahead of the election 2024.

Even though the Commission has said they won’t compile any new register, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor told NEAT FM’s morning show in an interview that “you never trust EC”.

“I don’t trust them; they will say this and do otherwise,” he claimed.

Listen to his full interview below:

