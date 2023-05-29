4
Menu
News

You can now shake hands, hug your children – Akufo-Addo updates Ghanaians on COVID-19

Handshake 39870 Akufo-Addo says it is now completely safe to hug, shake hands

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that now, citizens can freely go about shaking hands and hugging their loved ones.

This, he said, is because no longer should people be worried about contracting the novel Coronavirus through such everyday activities.

The president said this when he addressed the country on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in his last update on the country’s preparedness towards the fight against COVID-19.

“That culturally defining Ghanaian symbol, the handshake, was prohibited and frowned upon and we were advised not to hug our children and our loved ones...

“… Fellow Ghanaians, throughout these trying times, I kept urging all of you to believe that this, too, shall pass. Dare I say that this too has passed? The emergency is over, and we can safely lift many of the oppressive restrictions we have had to endure, we can shake hands, we can hug, we can visit, and we no longer have to wear masks,” he said.

The president, however, urged that such practices as the “regular hand washing and other personal hygiene measures” be maintained “so they become entrenched national habits.”

The address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also provided an update on the IMF deal reached by the government.

AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
NPP Presidential Race: Stay away, you have failed – Former NPP MP tells Bawumia
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Related Articles: