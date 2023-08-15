You can picket at BoG for 100 years, it will amount to nothing - Dr. Okoe-Boye to Minority

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, says the Minority's decision to mass up at the premises of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) will be fruitless.

The NDC lawmakers issued a 21-day ultimatum to the central bank Governor and his deputies to resign over allegations of mismanagement or face picketing at the bank premises.



The Minority has accused the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his team of recording a staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion within the 2022 fiscal year due to their mismanagement and are calling for their resignation.



Failure to resign, they've threatened to picket.



The former Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku constituency speaking to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', questioned the decision of the Minority when they had all the opportunity to question Mr Addison in Parliament.



"They're using the populist approach; if you're indeed thinking of Ghana use the right procedure," he told the Minority.



According to him, "the minority's action was deliberate; it was to create an impression of serious abuse but after the explanation; had it not been the press release from the Bank of Ghana, NDC was throwing dust into our eyes . . . why the picketing? As for the picketing; mark it anywhere, they can be there for 100 years, it will amount to nothing . . . even those who led the BoG are walking freely. Go and check the things that happened at BoG".

