You can promise 'heaven or hell', you'll lose 2020 elections - Egyapa Mercer tells Mahama

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi constituency, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer says former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama can promise heaven or hell, and still will not win the 2020 elections.

Hon. Egyapa Mercer was reacting to a viral video on Sunday capturing the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia in an altercation with some Miltary officers at Banda in the Bono Region.



It could be recalled that in the wake of disturbances that resulted in the untimely death of one person in the area about a week ago, Military personnel were dispatched to assist other security agencies to restore calm in the area.



In the video, the Military had blocked the road to stop busloads of people from accessing the registration centres while Mr. Asiedu Nketia, affectionately called General Mosquito, who was spotted at Banda also went on the phone complaining bitterly to some people believed to be leaders of the NDC.



The NDC General Secretary had a heated argument with the security personnel and accused the Military of denying people who are believed to be NDC members from taking part in the registration exercise in the area.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's Kokrokoo', Hon. Egyapa Mercer opined that desperation is leading the former President and the National Democratic Congress to make certain utterances and allegations against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.

According to him, the stories that the government is trying to intimidate and prevent people from participating in the registration exercise are mere falsehood.



He asked Ghanaians not to fall for the tricks of Mr. Mahama and his NDC saying 'Ghana, we are not at war. It is not because of your political aspirations that people are going to lock their heads against one another'.



Listen to his full submissions below:





