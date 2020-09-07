General News

You can report us to the UN Secretary-General, we’ll not apologise – Mahama’s aide to Akufo-Addo

Edudzi Tamakloe is an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama will not bow to pressures for him to apologize for amplifying an alleged ethnocentric post by Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, an aide has said.

Calls for the NDC flagbearer to show remorse for endorsing the statement by the MP have intensified with some youth in the Eastern Region threatening to embark on a demonstration against the NDC.



President Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Bawumia have lashed out at the former president and demanded an apology from him.



President Akufo-Addo in a meeting with Catholic Bishops’ Conference questioned why they have been silent on Mahama’s actions but Edudzi Tamakloe says Mahama will not apologise even if he is reported to the United Nations.



Edudzi Tamakloe in an Okay FM interview defended the actions of Mahama and rebuffed opinions that he is tribalistic.



He insisted that the post by Adongo was specific to the personalities involved in the Agyapa deal and has nothing to do with the people of Akyem.

He noted that Akufo-Addo has in the past made similar comments and offered no apologies so he sees no reason why Mahama should apologise for something which in his estimation is not tribalistic.



“We will not apologise to anyone. Akufo-Addo has been making similar comments since 1970, has he apologised to anyone? Akufo-Addo has made ethnocentric comments in the past, did he apologise to anyone”.



Edudzi further said that the controversy that has emanated from Isaac Adongo’s post is a calculated attempt by the government to divert attention from the Agyapa deal.



“We will not allow anyone to distract our attention from the Agyabone (Agyapa) deal. He can report us to the UN Secretary-General and we’ll repeat it that the Agyabone deal is a retirement package for Akufo-Addo. The good people of Ghana will decide on December 7 that enough is enough”.

