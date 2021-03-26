You can't be in a family and behave anyhow - Opanyin Agyekum tells Rasta Parents

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has kicked against students wearing dreadlocks in school.

There is an ongoing debate on whether children with dreadlocks must be allowed into public schools in the country.



This comes after Achimota school refused to enrol two students because of their dreadlocks.



According to the school management, the school rules frown on such appearance.



However, the parents have expressed their resentment over the school's decision and threatened to go to court.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Opanyin Agyekum supported the action by management of Achimota School.



He was of a strong opinion that bending the rules will set a bad precedent in the country.

He stated that uniformity in schools is very significant to societal development and so stressed it is not a good precedent to allow students to wear dreadlocks.



Opanyin Agyekum asked Ghanaians if they have ever seen a Chief with "bushy hair" before, therefore shooting down the argument that the students have their right to wear the dreadlocks.



He further added that every school has its rules and regulations which are binding on parents and guardians sending their wards to school.



"Families have their rules. You can't be in a family and behave anyhow . . . The same thing pertains to schools. The school has its rules and everyone is to conform to the rules."



He took a swipe at the students' parents saying "train up your child in the way of the Lord and when he is old, he will not depart from it".