You can’t blame EC over decision to hold limited registration at district offices – Kyiri Abosom

Leader and founder of the Ghana Union Moment (GUM) and Life Assembly Worship Centre, Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said the Electoral Commission cannot be blamed for announcing to hold the upcoming limited registration at district offices.

The Minority political parties’ have petitioned the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa to rescind the Commission’s decision to hold its limited voter registration exercise at only the district officers.



The Commission says it expects some 1.5 million first-time voters to participate in the exercise.



But the Minority parties warn this move by the EC could disenfranchise thousands of voters.



Speaking on GHOne TV’s State of Affairs with Lantam Papanko, Kyiri Abosom stated that Ghanaians should not be quick to condemn the EC without knowing the reason for its actions.

“I know it’s not their fault, it is the money that they requested, the budget. We need this to do and if you go and the government says I can’t give you five but I will give two that what are you going to do? You just sit down and put up certain things, something to represent something."



“So if EC has the money, if the total budget was approved for them to come out and do this, I don’t think they will do the limited registration in that manner by saying that go to your district and register. But because maybe the amount,” Kyiri Abosom stated.



He continued: “So sometimes because we are not in their shoes, sometimes we should limit the condemnation, we condemn them, speak against them and the others. For that, I know much about what is happening at the EC.”