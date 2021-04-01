You can’t even manage your small Common Fund – Adongo under fire for criticising Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo has been asked to keep mute instead of criticising Finance Minister, Ken-Ofori Atta.

According to the New Patriotic Party’s deputy Director of Communications for Upper East Region, Johnson Ayine, the MP does not have any moral rights to accuse Ken Ofori Atta of economic mismanagement.



Mr. Ayine who made these comments in a panel discussion on Daybreak Upper East pontificated that, Isaac Adongo has messed up the management of his own Common Fund.



As a result, he believes it is ridiculous to hear an MP who was unable to well manage finances within his own jurisdiction to criticise a Minister who is managing an entire country’s purse.

Here is the full video of his comments:



