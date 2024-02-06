You can’t invoke Antoa deity in a curse and go scot-free - Chief Priest warns Wontumi, Kokosohene

Kokosohene (with mic) and Chairman Wontumi

The Chief Priest at the Antoa Nyamaa shrine in the Ashanti region, Nana Asiamah, has warned the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and Kokosohene Nana Kwaku Duah, over seeming misuse of the name of the deity.

The warning comes amidst a feud between the two, triggered by a curse invoked by Chairman Wontumi against Kokosohene.



According to the chief priest, should Wontumi and the Kokosohene fail to return to the shrine and overturn the said curse, they will face its consequences.



“Wontumi invoked the curse on the basis that though he used the word kingdom, he did not boast of his might relative to any chief. Therefore, if anyone says he, Wontumi said that, then the Antoa Nyamaa deity should strike him.



“But if he never said so, the person who accused him as such and reported him at the [Manhyia] palace should be struck by the deity, together with his wife and children.



“We at Antoa did not ask that the curse should not be reversed and it is not Wontumi who said he will not overturn the curse, neither was it Kokosohene; but it was the request of Kantankrakye because there was no compromise from both parties.



“We are very ready to overturn the curse but can’t tell what will happen in the future if they fail to come back. What I know is that you can’t invoke the Antoa deity in a curse and go scot-free… our task is to direct you on what customs demand,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said in an exclusive interview with Nhyira FM.

TWI NEWS



Following a recent dispute where Wontumi allegedly cursed the Kokosohene, accusing him of falsely implicating him in derogatory remarks against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the matter was brought to the Manhyia Palace for resolution.



However, the caretakers at the Antoa shrine to whom the curse was directed, are reported to have stated that the issue was not adequately settled at Manhyia, hindering their ability to perform the necessary rituals to lift the curse.



Wontumi and the Kokosohene visited the shrine to overturn the curse, but conflicting narratives presented prompted the caretakers to direct them back to Manhyia for a proper resolution.



The dispute revolves around allegations that Wontumi insulted Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the NPP's parliamentary vetting process.



The Kumasi Traditional Council recently cleared Wontumi of these allegations, but the curse placed on the Kokosohene remains unresolved until a comprehensive settlement is reached at Manhyia.

AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch SayItLoud on GhanWebTV as some angry drivers protest DVLA reforms on vehicle registration:



