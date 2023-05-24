6
Menu
News

You can't just wake up one day and say you are cancelling ex-gratia - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Suame Majority Leader and MP for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has said the concerns of ex-gratia which is paid to government appointees after their service cannot be scraped unless it goes through a constitutional review.

His comments were in reaction to the pronouncement by the former President, John Dramani Mahama, who, during his acceptance speech after the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said he will scrap off Ex-gratia when he comes into office come 2025.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, the majority leader stated that gratuity which is due to every government appointee is entrenched in the constitution hence it cannot just be scrapped.

“I think that what the former president is saying should be one of the things that we should have a national conversation on. I have personally had some discussions with him on that. Indeed in 2020, during the electioneering campaign time, he raised it. This is not the first time he is talking about that. He raised it in 2020, that when he was elected, he was going to go away with it. I told him, that he didn’t know what he was talking about. Because the gratuity is part of the chapter on the executive and the who chapter on the executive in the constitution is entrenched. So, you can’t wake up one day to say, I have cancelled it,” he said.

According to him, the change can be possible if it's part of a holistic constitutional review.

“So, I told him that unless it is part of a holistic review of the constitution I will subscribe to it but you going out on a political platform to say that you are going to cancel it, how are you going to cancel it, he asked.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:





NW/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo