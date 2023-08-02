You can't pretend to know Bawumia than himself - Aide 'schools' Kwabena Agyepong

Kwabena Agyepong and Mahamudu Bawumia

Krobea Kwabena Asante, an aide to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has replied former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong over a recent critique of the veep.

Agyepong, speaking in an interview with Kofi TV late last moth claimed that he had heard Bawumia alluding to the fact that he was first employed as a young banker into the Bank of Ghana (BoG) by former president John Agyekum Kufuor.



Describing the said "claim" as "untrue," Agyepong explained how Bawumia had been with the apex bank before the NPP through Kufuor came into office in 2001 having won the 200 elections.



Kwabena Asante in his rebuttal denied that Bawumia had made the said comments for which Agyepong had launched the critique.



Agyepong, like Bawumia, is among 10 NPP members in the race to become flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The party is set to hold a super delegates conference at the regional level to prune the number of aspirants to five ahead of the main congress in November this year.

Read his full post below:



Mr.Kwabena Agyei Agyepong should stop pretending to know @MBawumia (DMB) more than the man himself. I have followed DMB's campaign and he has never said anywhere that President Kufuor brought him to Bank of Ghana(BoG) so where from that weak argument that history is being distorted? He is rather setting his own questions and answering them.



What DMB said about President Kufuor and BoG was that when the NPP came to power in 2001, he was made a key member of the Government's Technical Negotiation Team for HIPC and so successfully negotiated the relief for Ghana then to stabilize the economy and also co-chaired the economic policy coordinating committee under President Kufuor with Dr. Acquah as Governor of BoG.



Suffice it to say, Dr. Acquah made him the chairman of the capital markets committee one of the first post HIPC countries to access the international capital markets.



And in 2006, President Kufuor made him the deputy Governor which was a political appointment and later led to his selection as running mate to Candidate

@NAkufoAddo in 2008. So that appointment in 2006 played an important role in his coming into frontline politics.



Wofa Kwabena should stick to these facts and stop setting his own questions.



