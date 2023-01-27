You can't remove an institution like Haruna Iddrisu - Oda MP

Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has sympathized with the NDC MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu and Asawase NDC MP, Muntaka Mubarak for being kicked out from their positions in Parliament by their political party.

The new NDC leadership led by Johnson Asiedu Nketia released a statement revealing changes in the Minority Caucus in Parliament.



The party has removed Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader and handed it over to the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and a former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



The statement also named a new Minority Whip in the person of Hon. Kwame Agbodza to replace Muntaka Mubarak.



The “new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to the headquarters of the party for approval,” the statement further stated.

But to Akwasi Acquah, the NDC has ill-treated the two leaders, Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak.



He referred the NDC to the sacrifices that these two leaders have made for the party, citing Muntaka Mubarak kicking ballot boxes in Parliament and Haruna Iddrisu 'fighting' fiercely for the election of Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of Parliament.



Akwasi Acquah added that Haruna Iddrisu is a whole insitution in Parliament, therefore "you don't remove an institution like him".



"There is no justification for this. Although the party has the right to make changes in the leadership but we know there is an undercurrent which is aimed at removing all those who are rising to become shining stars of the NDC. This current crop of NDC executives want to use revolutionary spirit to win the elections and it is this revolutionary spirit that is at work," he emphasized.