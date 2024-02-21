You can't say you're not against anti-gay bill and your actions show otherwise - Speaker's cryptic message to Afenyo-Markin

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has issued a cryptic message directed at Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, regarding the anti-LGBT+ bill.

His comments come after Afenyo-Markin suggested engaging the two flagbearers of the leading political parties in the country on the bill.



The deputy leader also proposed amendments aimed at replacing imprisonment with community service.



But the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had a message for Afenyo-Markin, urging him to match his words with his actions.



"We have gone past that, we have done the second reading, this is not the time to call for stakeholders' engagement; there is no such practice in our proceedings. Please, actions speak louder than words; take note of that. It is not a matter of getting up and saying I am not opposed to the bill; I am in complete support of the bill, meanwhile, your actions are speaking differently from the words you are using.



"This House must continue to consider and do what it is authorized to do. After that, anybody else can decide on what to do. I can no longer extend this grace for a delay in the processing of this bill," Alban Bagbin said.

Following the lack of support for his proposed amendments from the House, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has withdrawn all suggested changes he made to the anti-gay bill.



Afenyo-Markin initially moved a motion for the amendment of 20 clauses in the anti-LGBT+ bill.



However, during Wednesday's sitting, a voice vote was conducted on whether the House favored the proposed amendment, with the 'nays' prevailing.



Afenyo-Markin suggested that a secret vote should be taken on his amendments, as he believed his colleagues were afraid to openly endorse his suggestions.



However, the Speaker ignored his suggestion and instructed him to withdraw a similar proposed amendment, which he did.

