'You can't trust NDC' - NPP MP on vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister121212 Ken Ofori-Atta

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, has asked the Majority Caucus not to engage in the vote of censure against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He backed the directive by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that all members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament should abstain from the scheduled vote of censure sought after by the Minority Caucus against Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

"By this directive, the leadership of the Majority Caucus especially the Whips are to ensure that no Member of the Majority Caucus partakes in this exercise by the Minority Group in Parliament. While the National Executive body acknowledges the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country and the need for urgent remedial interventions, it is our utmost position that the demand of the NDC-led Minority Caucus is ill-intended and aimed at derailing government’s efforts at resolving current socio-economic upheavals," a statement issued and signed by the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong read.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Hon. Sylvester Tetteh assured the NPP that the Majority Caucus "will never support the NDC . . . The motive of NDC members is not for the good of this country except they want political power".

According to him, although the entire NPP MPs have agreed that the Finance Minister must go, the Majority Caucus will be committing political suicide should they side with the Minority to pass the vote of censure.

"Take it from me, nobody will support the censure motion. It simply won't work. You need one third to bring the motion to Parliament. You need two thirds to pass. Where are you going to find the two thirds?", he said.

He asserted that the NPP "can't trust the NDC" and that their mission to remove Ken Ofori-Atta will be orchestrated by them without they kowtowing to any influence from the NDC.

