You can’t use Mahama to advance your vice-presidential ambitions – NDC jabs NAPO

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, in the Ashanti Region have cautioned the Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Matthew Opoku Prempeh to stay off joining issues with former president John Dramani Mahama.

The party at an October 20, 2022 press conference said a recent attack on the former president by the MP, popularly referred to as NAPO, was to further his ambitions of becoming a vice-presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP.



NAPO had earlier this week stated that he was going to match Mahama boot for boot given that he was the most likely presidential candidate of the NDC. He reportedly added that he was going to teach Mahama some sense.



Responding to his claims, the NDC official who addressed the press conference stated: “We know you have aspirations of becoming a running mate, but if you think you will use Mahama to advance your aspirations, then we are battle ready for you.



The NDC asked NAPO to advance any extra sense that he had to VP Mahamudu Bawumia to help him tackle the economic challenges the country is currently faced with.

“We want to tell the Manhyia South MP that even if he has any sense as he claims, he should advance some to Bawumia to tackle the economic challenges so that people in his constituency – Alabar and Ashtown – to ameliorate the hardship and loss of livelihoods people are suffering.





NDC Ashanti Region holds a Presser to respond to Mathew Opoku Prempeh's senseless attack on President Mahama. pic.twitter.com/mrdeQYqEG7 — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) October 20, 2022

SARA