You can't use me to revive your dead political career - Beatrice Annan to Frances Essiam

Frances Essiam of the NPP and Beatrice Annan of the NDC

A member of the National Communications Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has told the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMCL), Frances Essiam, that she cannot ride on her to revive her political career.

Describing the latter's political career as dead, Beatrice Annan said that while she allowed the for GCMCL CEO say all kinds of things to her, the last thing she would allow is for her to use her as a launchpad to resurrect her relevance.



“Frances has abused me… she said very worse words about me. What I want her to know is she cannot use me to revive her dead political career. That, I will not allow,” she said.



Beatrice Annan and Frances Essiam were on the Monday, August 14, 2023, edition of Good Morning Ghana when the former made the comments.



Frances Essiam resigns as CEO of Ghana Cylinder Company:



It would be recalled that on Friday, February 24, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL), Frances Awurabena Asiam, resigned from her position.

In her resignation letter which was sighted by GhanaWeb, Awurabena Asiam expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve in her position since 2017.



“Frances Awurabena Asiam, in all humility and respect, wish to inform you of my resignation as the Chief Executive of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL).



“I thank you for having the confidence in me to appoint and reappoint me from 2017. I wish the Government well in all its future endeavours,” parts of the resignation letter read.



Though the reasons for her resignation were not stated in the letter, which was addressed to the Office of the Vice President and the Chief of Staff, reports indicate that she resigned because of alleged interference in her work by the Minister for Energy.



According to a new report energynewsafrica.com, a source close to Awurabena Asiam indicated that Frances Essiam resigned from her post because of the actions of the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The report indicated that Awurabena Asiam and Dr Opoku Prempeh have been fighting over the GCMCL signing an agreement with Ghana Gas Company for the construction of a new gas processing company.



It added that Dr Opoku Prempeh wanted Genser Energy to establish a new gas processing plant instead of the state-owned Ghana National Gas Processing Company.





AE/WA