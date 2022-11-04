You can trust a military man but never a politician - Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah (Rtd)

Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah (Rtd)

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (Rtd), has asserted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has proved that politicians cannot be trusted.

According to the former aide of President Akufo-Addo, his experiences with politicians during his active years back in the day have been nothing but short on trust.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Mr. Nunoo-Mensah reiterated that his relationship with the current president didn’t count when he together with other ex-personnel wanted to share their concerns on the state of the country.



“You can never trust a politician but you can trust for instance me as a military man. The second coup of Rawlings then I had retired but I had a call to come and serve again at the barracks. He came to me as a soldier when I didn’t know who he was. The soldier came to my room armed yet I trusted him that he won’t harm me with the AK47,” he recounted.



“I have known the President very well on a personal level. I trusted him that is why I followed him as his campaign manager back in the day. They will use you to get what they want and throw you away. This has been the case all over the world. President Mahama is another in question,” he added.

Brigadier RTD. Joseph Nunoo-Mensah further hinted that the country could be headed towards destruction if the current public unrest over the economy is not addressed.



“Ghana as a country is worrying because we are heading towards chaos. The people we voted for have proven not to be serious with us as a country. Let’s look at Lebanon, Sri Lanka and the others that I’ve lived in. They are in chaos and if we don’t take care that’s where we are headed towards.”



Brigadier RTD. Joseph Nunoo-Mensah was a member of the New Patriotic Party and the campaign manager for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s bid for nomination as the party’s candidate for the Ghanaian presidential elections in 1998.



Nunoo-Mensah later defected from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), then in opposition.