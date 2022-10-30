You can vote for a party that will punish you by creating hardship – Rev. Otabil’s old video pops up

Amidst the current economic hardships, some social media users have shared an old video where the founder and leader of the International Central Gospel Church, Reverend Mensah Otabil is teaching congregants about the need to avoid voting on just party lines.

According to the preacher, there is a need for voters to be concerned about policies when making a voting choice instead of doing so based on their political affiliations.



“You can actually vote for a party which can punish you. Yes, and they can punish you and create hardship for you but because you see it like supporting Olympics or Accra Hearts of Oak you still support although the policies are not favouring you,” he stated while emphasising the consequences of political choices to economic development.



He added the need for Christians to pray that citizens make the right choices when they go to the polls by making decisions devoid of their political affiliations.



“It is not about party colours. A nation becomes what its citizens vote for. Sometimes we pray; we say let’s pray for the nation that God will bless the nation. No, we have to pray that the citizens will make intelligent choices because if the citizens don’t make intelligent choices God is not going to come and rule Ghana for us,” he stated.



Some critics have sought to blame the current government for Ghana’s current economic challenges.



However, the government has largely blamed the current rise in inflation and economic challenge on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

