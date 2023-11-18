You cannot compare Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to Mahama - Peace FM's Kwabena Marfo

Peace FM radio broadcaster, Kwabena Marfo

Ace radio broadcaster and media personality, Kwabena Marfo has argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) focuses on pushing its candidate for the 2024 general elections instead of making comparisons.

Speaking on a live radio broadcast, the Despite media broadcaster stated that the president and his vice can never be compared to the former president John Dramani Mahama. According to him, based on their performances, Mahama trumps with a wide gap.



“Instead of he (Bawumia) to be focused on his campaign promises. He is rather trying to compare himself to John Mahama. He shouldn’t do that. The NPP should be careful and stop unnecessary comparisons. You can never compare this president and his vice to fmr. President Mahama. The gap is huge. They can never match up to what JM has done.



Kwabena Marfo further advised the NPP to focus on promoting Bawumia as an attractive candidate for the 2024 elections or risk going into opposition.



“The NPP should rather focus on trying to sell Bawumia as a candidate and trying to convince the people about what and what he can do if elected instead of trying to compare,” he said.



