You cannot compare Ken Agyapong’s attack on judge to Muntaka’s bribery allegation - JUSAG

President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey

President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Alex Nartey, has said it would be disingenuous for anyone to question why they refused to issue a statement, to condemn Kennedy Agyapong over his attack on a judge but have issued a statement condemning Muntaka Mubarak for alleging a bribe against a Supreme Court judge.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said this form of equalization is uncalled for.



He said "we have to rather up our game and be objective."



Mr Nartey indicated that if their attention is drawn to something worth responding to, they would do that adding that they have heard the allegation by Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka and have responded to it.



The two issues he noted are different and should not be boxed together.



To him, the attack by Kennedy Agyapong went through a court process and there is no need for them to have responded.



He said the Association is not political and should be drawn into politics.

Mr. Nartey maintained the allegation by Muntaka should be probed adding, this is something we want to be done and when there is something you think has gone wrong when you draw our attention, we will respond accordingly.



He further clarified that when a judicial process is activated, there would be no need for anyone to comment but leave it to the process to decide.



JUSAG on Monday issued a statement saying the allegation by the NDC MP came to them as a shock.



The statement said allegations of such nature lower the image of the Judiciary and erode the confidence that people in it.



It said the allegation is coming at a time when the apex court is sitting on an election petition.