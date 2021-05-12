You cannot construct Heritage Museum on our land-Family roars

The Nana Osimpa family are claiming ownership of the land meant for the construction

The construction of the Pan African Heritage Museum at the Gomoa Pomadze Hills in the Central Region has been hit with a controversy over a land issue.

The Nana Osimpa Tumpa Family, who are claiming ownership of the land on which the museum would be constructed said they were not consulted.



The family has since threatened to place an injunction on the construction of the Pan Africa Heritage World Museum located in Pomadze, a neighbouring community in Winneba.



A spokesperson for the family, William De-Cathier in an interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem 87.5Fm said that the land does not belong to the people of Gomoa.



He said Traditional rulers of Gomoa Pomadze have no right to allocate lands for projects without the consent of traditional rulers of Winneba.



Elders in Winneba who are the true owners of the lands were snubbed when the President cut sod for the construction to commence, he alleged.

President Nana Akufo-Addo last week Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of the Pan African Heritage Museum at the Gomoa Pomadze Hills in the Central Region.



The President was optimistic the project, expected to be completed by July 2023, would grow the local economy of the area.



The design of the Museum is shaped as a Horn which is synonymous with the trumpet musical instrument often used in religious ceremonies.



The Museum, when completed, will provide a resting place for all the looted artifacts housed in foreign museums in Europe and elsewhere.



President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, pledged his commitment to support the construction of the museum.