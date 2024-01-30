You cannot defeat me so join and support me – Amewu to NDC candidate

John Peter Amewu

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not stand a chance of winning Hohoe seat in the December 2024 general elections, the Member of Parliament, John Peter Amewu, has claimed.

He was optimistic that voters in the constituency are satisfied with his development agenda for and will massively vote for him in the 2024 election.



He made the remarks while speaking at his acclamation ceremony, at Gbi Atabu in Hohoe over the weekend.



Amewu promised equal physical and human development for all constituencies during his second term, urging patience from constituents.



He thanked traditional authorities for their support and pledged to meet their expectations, expressing gratitude for their faith in him.

He invited Worlanyo Tsekpo, the NDC parliamentary candidate, to support his bid to continue representing Hohoe in parliament, as he lacks the necessary capabilities to overthrow him.



“If you want to be a good politician, you have to plan for the future. It didn’t take me one year to become a politician. I remember in 2004/2005 when I went to Zongo to campaign, I only campaigned with children between 5-10 years in the Zongo.



I remember my peers would say these people would not vote for you, they don’t even have votes. I told them not to worry because I wasn’t looking at that day, I was looking at tomorrow. Today those I campaigned with are people of the voting age”, he said.



“I want to tell my brother Worlanyo that he doesn’t have the capabilities to win the elections, so he should come and help me, when I am done with the second term, I will support him”, he mockingly said.