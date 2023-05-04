8
You cannot sleep as if you are competing with the dead and expect to make it - Togbe Afede XIV

Thu, 4 May 2023

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has cautioned Ghanaians to spare a bit of their sleep to ensure they make it in life.

According to him, one cannot be lazy and expect to be successful or attain riches in life.

In a viral video which is currently trending on social media, even though the day and venue where he made the statement is not clear, he said, “Spare a bit of your sleep.

"Poverty is manufactured in bed. You can not sleep as if you are competing with the dead and expect to make it in the world of the living,”

