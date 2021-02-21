You communicate well but your job is hard - Haruna to Oppong Nkrumah

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has lauded Information Minister Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for his excellent job at handling the government’s communication. He said though the nature of Mr Oppong Nkrumah's work as Information Minister was not an easy one, he has managed to streamline the government's communication effectively.

He passed the comments at Parliament's Appointments Committee sitting on Thursday, February 18, 2021, when Mr Oppong Nkrumah appeared before the committee to be vetted as Minister for Information.



The nominee who is also the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi provided answers to several questions posed by members of the committee. He called for increased support for the media in the country emphasizing that the media plays a critical role in our democratic dispensation and hence must be assisted to go about their activities in a free and independent manner.



Mr Nkrumah also proposed the drafting of legislation against the advocacy of LGBT activities. He said, given the current advocacy around the legalization of homosexuality in the country, the country needs to consider passing a law that bans the promotion of the act.

In his concluding remarks, the Tamale South MP praised the Information minister-designate for “ communicating well”.



“Generally, I will acknowledge that you are communicating well it is just that it is difficult. So I wish you well as you prepare and we will see what you are able to do,” he said.



