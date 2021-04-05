You'd never hear anything like GRIDCo's excuses so often in London or New York – Dotse Malor

Former Communications Advisor to Former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Ben Dotse Malor

Former Communications Advisor to Former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Ben Dotse Malor, has said that what is working in the power sector in New York or Singapore must also work in Accra, Ghana.

His comments follow the explanation given by management of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) for the power outages in some parts of Accra on Saturday, April 3.



GRIDCo has said that a conductor on the Tema-Accra East transmission line fell at Trasacco leading to power outages in major parts of the Greater Accra region on Saturday.



According to GRIDCo, the maintenance team was able to work round the clock to restore power to Mallam, Achimota and Accra Central Bulk Supply Plants at about 4:30 AM on Sunday.



“Power supply has however been reduced to 50% in these areas around Trasacco as the team works permanently to fix the fault,” a statement by GRIDCo said.

Contributing to a Facebook commentary on this development, Mr Dotse Malor said “You would never hear something like this so often in London or New York. It takes a major disaster for people to lose power and for some it is a once-in-a-lifetime mishap. What is working in New York or Tokyo or Singapore MUST work in Accra.”







