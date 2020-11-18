You dare not bring oil and rice as compensation – Odawna shop owners to NADMO

Some affected persons of the fire that engulfed the Odawna market have forewarned the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) not to distribute food items and blanket to them by way compensation.

According to them, they need money to recoup their loss and not the aforementioned items that are always presented to them anytime there was a fire outbreak.



One of the victims told the news team that “When our items got burnt last year, NADMO only distributed rice, oil, soap and blanket. We are not accepting these items again. If they dare bring it, here again, we’ll beat them up”.



Another also revealed that though this it is the 5th time the Odawna market has been razed down by fire, this is the first to have swept the entire place.



Some affected persons told GhanaWeb that they took loans from government to restock their shops because of the pending Christmas celebration but are left with nothing now due to the disaster.

They, therefore, called on the government to come to their aid as both monies and properties have been lost.



The Odawna market is said to have been set ablaze Wednesday at about 1 am.



Several shops have been burnt to ashes following the inferno.



