You don’t deserve to be in our party – NDC bigwig to party chair

Alhaji Ahmed Tahiru has been expelled from the NDC

A leading figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the party’s chairman for the Ayawaso North constituency, Ahmed Tahiru, is unfit to be a member of the party.

According to Mahdi Jibril, the constituency chair failed to adhere to the NDC’s rules and engaged in an act that has brought embarrassment to the party.



Alhaji Tahiru was last week reported to have been suspended from the country’s largest opposition party after he claimed in a letter to the police that, a National Vice Chair, Alhaji Said Sinare, had supplied guns to some youth with the aim of causing disturbances in the upcoming December 7 polls.



But speaking Wednesday, November 4, 2020, on Neat FM in Accra, Alhaji Jibril said the Ayawaso North chairman of the party has rather been expelled from the party and not suspended.

“You are the party chairman and you know we fellow laid down rules in the party, he is aware of the party’s constitution and yet he went ahead to do what he did just to embarrass and destroy the party,” he said.



According to him, Alhaji Tahiru “is not only suspended we are expelling him from the party. With this kind of behavior you don’t deserve to be in the party,’’ he said.