You don’t ‘fear’ Mahama yet when he speaks you get triggered – Pratt jabs NPP

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has lambasted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of having an obsession with former president John Dramani Mahama.

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper cited two instances where the NPP has ‘rushed’ to react to issues around Mahama.



The first instance Pratt cited being when Mahama picked forms to contest the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearership and after his recent campaign launch in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.



“There is something going on that I cannot understand. You (NPP) are the same people who claim you don’t fear John Mahama, you have thrice defeated him and all that, he is not a scary candidate.



“Just recently, when Prof Joshua Alabi picked forms for him, barely an hour later, you were doing a press conference on him. Someone who you don’t fear, is that how to treat him?



“He goes to Ho to launch his campaign and you are holding another press conference, what does that tell us? There are things to be dealt with so let everyone contribute their bit in dealing with the problems we are facing,” Pratt submitted in a discussion on Peace FM last week.



Mahama is currently touring parts of the country campaigning to become the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections. He will come up against three others when the NDC holds its congress on May 13.





Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







SARA