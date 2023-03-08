15
Menu
News

You don’t ‘fear’ Mahama yet when he speaks you get triggered – Pratt jabs NPP

Video Archive
Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has lambasted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of having an obsession with former president John Dramani Mahama.

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper cited two instances where the NPP has ‘rushed’ to react to issues around Mahama.

The first instance Pratt cited being when Mahama picked forms to contest the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearership and after his recent campaign launch in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

“There is something going on that I cannot understand. You (NPP) are the same people who claim you don’t fear John Mahama, you have thrice defeated him and all that, he is not a scary candidate.

“Just recently, when Prof Joshua Alabi picked forms for him, barely an hour later, you were doing a press conference on him. Someone who you don’t fear, is that how to treat him?

“He goes to Ho to launch his campaign and you are holding another press conference, what does that tell us? There are things to be dealt with so let everyone contribute their bit in dealing with the problems we are facing,” Pratt submitted in a discussion on Peace FM last week.

Mahama is currently touring parts of the country campaigning to become the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections. He will come up against three others when the NDC holds its congress on May 13.



Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
Related Articles: