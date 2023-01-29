You don't have 'balls' to do reshuffle in your government but complain about NDC - Charles Owusu slams

Charles Owusu, former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, has lauded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for causing changes in their leadership in Parliament.

The party led by its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in a statement, has removed Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader and replaced him with the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and a former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



The statement also named a new Minority Whip in the person of Hon. Kwame Agbodza to replace Muntaka Mubarak.



The “new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to the headquarters of the party for approval,” the statement also said.



But the NDC leadership has come under intense criticisms and pressure from some members and supporters of the party to reinstate the two leaders.



The Majority Caucus of the ruling New Patriotic Party in Parliament have also raised concerns over the shakeup in the Minority Caucus.

Reacting to the matters, Charles Owusu believed the NDC has taken a bold decision that will help the party.



"I commend the national executives. They've shown that they mean business and that is leadership because, you see, in as much as I agree with other people saying there was no consultation and that it would have been better if they had done a lot of consultations, which I agree, it doesn't take it away that they have shown that they are in for business," he told Nana Yaw Kesseh during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



He asked the NPP to mind their business and stop complaining about the NDC's decision.



"When I hear the NPP talking about this, I ask myself are you [NPP] also talking? You were able to suspend an elected General Secretary and elected Chairman because you felt you had a vision, and in the NDC, when they felt that some things are not going well they have changed them. Does the leadership belong to a person? Is the Minority Leader someone's personal property?... The NDC, is it for Haruna Iddrisu? Is it for Muntaka?"



He further slammed the Majority in Parliament saying "even the NPP don't have balls to make changes. You can't even do a reshuffle in your government and if someone is doing a reshuffle, you are complaining. How are you complaining?... You don't have the balls to do it, so allow the NDC to have peace and do their work.

"Let the NDC have its peace. I commend them for that bold decision," he asserted.



Watch the video below:



