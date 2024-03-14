You don't need drones on election day - Sammi Awuku advises NDC

Sammi Awuku, NLA Director-General

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) boss and parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North constituency, Sammi Awuku, has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rescind their decision to fly drones on the Election Day.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrookoo' morning show on Wednesday, 13th March, the former National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) admitted that it is important to monitor elections as a serious political party, however, the flying of drones is not an option the opposition NDC should consider.



"In every election, if you are a serious political party, you have to monitor the elections. Both parties, after the elections, will either say I have won or I have been robbed."



''When it comes to monitoring of elections, my advice to the NDC is that you don’t need drones to monitor elections because you will be infringing on the rights of people; but how you train your agents on that day, the quality of training you give them all contributes to the success of the elections," he said.



Sammi Awuku’s advice came to light when the NDC announced their intentions to train their party agents on how to fly drones to monitor proceedings at the polling centres.

This was announced on Monday during the 'Building Ghana Tour' in the Greater Accra Region by the regional chairman of the NDC, Ashie Moore.



This decision to fly drones, according to Sammi Awuku, is likely to pose security threats to the election process.



He said, "Flying drones can’t be the solution. When this is started, it will then open up for all other political parties to also fly their drones at the polling centre. If there is a security threat, how do we know this drone belongs to Ashie Moore or Divine Agorhom?



"Where are we heading to? This election is a high-stakes one, but I don’t think they have to aggravate it," he added.