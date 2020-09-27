You don’t react to everything when working in the public space - Kwami Sefa Kayi

Journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi

Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" morning show, says that he would not react to rumours of his alleged resignation from the Despite Media conglomerate.

Reports surfaced on Thursday, September 24, that the long-time host of Kokrokoo was resigning. The reports had claimed that the "Chairman General", as he is popularly known by his listeners, was displeased by the decision of the station’s management to thrash out the boycott issues with Ghana’s biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, had said that the NDC had issues with the style and the entire production of the show. He claimed that the NDC was not fairly represented and consequently his party decided to boycott the show.



However, since the December elections are fast approaching and the management and staff of Peace FM want their coverage to be balanced, they have decided to settle their differences with the NDC and get them back on board.



To this end, Fadda Dickson, the Managing Director of Despite Media, owners of the station, wrote a letter to the NDC asking them to let sleeping dogs lie and return to the show.



“The management of Despite Media acknowledges responsibility for whatever misunderstanding that has arisen between us and the NDC in recent times. We, therefore, urge the NDC to let sleeping dogs lie and allow harmony to reign and return to the Kokrokoo show. As agents and stakeholders of development, we may agree to disagree, all for the sake of Ghana, our motherland,” the letter partly read.

Sections of social media reacted that Fadda Dickson's decision had angered Sefa-Kayi and pushed him to the brink of a pending resignation.



However, reacting to the rumours of his resignation on Friday, Sefa Kayi, who had been silent on the matter stated: “When you recognize you are working in a public space you don’t have to react to everything thrown at you.”



He explained that he knew he was never going to get a hundred per cent approval rating and was therefore not bothered about the rumours of his alleged resignation.



