‘You don’t understand the history of Ghana’ – Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere has called out an opposition lawmaker over recent comments suggesting that government had politicized National Honours.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor earlier this week insinuated that the elephant symbol on the reverse side of the national medal was chosen because it was somewhat linked to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His claims have, however, been roundly debunked with evidence that the particular medal and its symbols of the Coat of Arms on one side and the elephant on the reverse side was first awarded in 1960.



Commenting on the issue on the March 14 edition of his programme, Adom-Otchere stated: “Rockson Dafeamekpor has shown that he doesn’t understand the history of Ghana and he doesn’t know it and he is a Member of Parliament and he doesn’t know the history.

“He doesn’t know and he hasn’t heard it before,” he stressed before referencing the evidence that the medal was first awarded in 1960 July, specifically for dedicated service to the nation



“That is the medal, that is the elephant there (on) one side of it. That is the elephant right there, 1960. Please if you know Rockson-Dafeamekpor, tell him that we are teaching some lessons on Good Evening Ghana that needs his attention, it will help him, he will learn,” he added.



