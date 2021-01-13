You failed the corruption fight in your first term, don’t fail in your second term - ILAPI to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), a policy think tank has admonished President Akufo-Addo to take the fight against corruption seriously.

The think tank says the president in his first term failed the fight corruption hence must do its best to deal with the issue of corruption.



ILAPI in a statement said the Office of Special Prosecutor became a laughing stock under his first term, was not well resourced, and the best way to resolve the challenge is to resource the office this term so it would be able to work effectively.



The Institute is also admonishing that the Attorney General’s office should be directed to prosecute corruption and corruption-related cases.



To ensure transparency, they want corruption cases to be made public so the public would be informed on how these cases were dealt with.

It said: “The incidents of corruption; perceived or real, made news in your first term of office, the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2019, as released by Transparency International was 41/100 scores. To improve on this score, we, at ILAPI-Ghana, urge that you make corruption investigation reports public in order to improve transparency in the corruption fight. The Attorney General’s office should be directed to prosecute corruption and corruption-related a case as it is seen doing with political cases. Appointees of the President must be allowed to face the law and not only the usual status quo of sacking.



The office of the special prosecutor (OSP) which became a laughing stock in the last weeks of your first term must be resourced: human and material resources, in order to gain the trust and confidence of the public.”



The advice forms part of some five pointers the think has advised the president to adopt so he will succeed in his first term.



“ILAPI-Ghana wishes you the very best in your last term as President of the Republic of Ghana”, the statements added.