You forgot to add that Akufo-Addo is the mother serpent of corruption - Apaak to Bawumia

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak, has taken on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his 85 achievements he outlined as been achieved under the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

The legislator said the second gentleman of the land failed to outline some other achievements including, forcing the former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo out of office because he was fighting and exposing corruption under the present government.



Vice President Dr. Bawumia has outlined some 85 achievements of the Nana Addo led administration explaining, that these things were achieved in the face of the government inheriting an economy that was in crisis.



“As we look forward to the implementation of the 2021 budget in our second term, it is important that we take note of the accomplishments of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in our first term after inheriting an economy in crisis.”



He added: “Notwithstanding these solid achievements, there are still challenges facing the Ghanaian economy and Ghanaians following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and I look forward to working with President Akufo-Addo to address these challenges and deliver on his vision to transform and modernize the economy for the benefit of all Ghanaians in our second term.”



Dr. Bawumia among other things mentioned the free SHS policy, the banking sector clean-up, the Planting for Food and Jobs which, he noted increased food production and led to a 71% increase in the national production of maize and 34% in paddy rice.

The Vice President also mentioned the new Automotive Sector Development Policy that he argued has resulted in VW, Sinotruk, Kantanka Group, and Nissan all assembling vehicles in Ghana.



But reacting, Dr. Clement Apaak said the Vice President should have captured in the list that President Akufo-Addo is currently the mother serpent of corruption.



According to him, under the first term of Nana Addo, a total of 20 billion cedis was unaccounted for the Vice President should have added it to the list.



Dr. Apaak said it was important for Dr. Bawumia to have added to the list the reason why Mr. Martinb Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor.



”Veep forgot these achievements: 86) 20 billion cedis unaccounted for in four years;87) SP resigned and named President mother serpent of corruption;88) Forced Domelevo to go on leave and retirement for daring to fight corruption;89) add on fellow citizens.”