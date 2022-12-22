0
Menu
News

You fought hard, congratulations! - Kabila commends Asiedu Nketiah

Asiedu Nketia 750x375 NDC1212 National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh, former acting CPP General Secretary, has congratulated Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a.k.a General Mosquito, for his election as the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Asiedu Nketia was elected to lead the party during the NDC 10th National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

Over 9,000 delegates participated in the voting for national executives as the party gears up for the 2024 elections.

General Mosquito routed his main contender, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, an immediate former National Chairman of the NDC, by a landslide victory.

He polled 5,569 votes representing 65.17% of total votes cast while Mr. Ofosu Ampofo garnered 2,392 ballots representing 33.81%.

Discussing the NDC delegates congress on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called 'Kabila', appreciated the hard work and efforts that Mr. Asiedu Nketia put into the contest to emerge victor.

"He fought hard and I know the victory didn't come easy," Kabila said.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details