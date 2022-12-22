You fought hard, congratulations! - Kabila commends Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

James Kwabena Bomfeh, former acting CPP General Secretary, has congratulated Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a.k.a General Mosquito, for his election as the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Asiedu Nketia was elected to lead the party during the NDC 10th National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.



Over 9,000 delegates participated in the voting for national executives as the party gears up for the 2024 elections.



General Mosquito routed his main contender, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, an immediate former National Chairman of the NDC, by a landslide victory.

He polled 5,569 votes representing 65.17% of total votes cast while Mr. Ofosu Ampofo garnered 2,392 ballots representing 33.81%.



Discussing the NDC delegates congress on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called 'Kabila', appreciated the hard work and efforts that Mr. Asiedu Nketia put into the contest to emerge victor.



"He fought hard and I know the victory didn't come easy," Kabila said.