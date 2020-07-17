Politics

You go about campaigning but want SHS students to remain at home - Enam Hadzide fires NDC

Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, has questioned why the NDC Flagbearer, John Mahama and his Communication Team go about their campaign activities amid the novel coronavirus but want Ghanaians especially the final year SHS students to remain at home.

“The NDC Flagbearer is going about campaigning in all the regions in the midst of the COVID-19...every Monday they organise people to meet at their Head Office to work because they have put measures in place just like every other institution, but when it comes to the future of the country, which is the final year SHS students, according to the NDC we should not give them the chance to write their exams and progress in life,” he said.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress wants schools and shops closed and the country ground to a halt but wants to have the opportunity to campaign and work.



"We should not entertain such behaviour of the NDC in this country. It is not good behaviour,” he slammed.



He stressed that the Akufo-Addo government acknowledges the severity of the global pandemic, adding that the country can only win the fight against the virus based on the soundness of the measures the government has put in place.

However, he said that the Nana Akufo-Addo government has put measures in place by providing 3.6 million face masks to 1.7 million final year students, teachers and non-teaching staff.



He reiterated that the Akufo-Addo government did not ask the schools to be reopened for the final year students without putting measures in place; stressing that “we asked the final year students to go to school due to the measures we put in place”.



“The government has put measures in place as it has provided 3.6 million face masks for the final year students, the teachers and the non-teaching staff, numbering 1.7 million for free; the government has paid for the masks and again provided 1.7 million bottles of hand sanitizers as well as 50,000 thermometer guns and several hundreds of thousands of veronica buckets for all the schools and their authorities,” he said.



Again, to ensure that the students don’t stay close to each other, Pius Enam Hadzide mentioned that the classrooms have been partitioned to contain only 35 students, and dormitories too have been shared among the final year and the gold track students to contain only 6 to 7 students.

