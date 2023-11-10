'You go explain taya' - Sam George vows to reveal true character of Bawumia

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said that his attacks on the personality of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are not coming to an end anytime soon.

The lawmaker explained that he would continue to expose Dr. Bawumia’s hypocritical character, case by case.



His warning comes on the back of a ‘fake’ publication by TESCON-Informant, a pro-NPP news outlet on X, accusing him of declaring war on Dr. Bawumia and the Islamic leadership in Ghana.



The headline of the publication read, “Sam George declares war on Dr. Bawumia and possible Muslim leadership in Ghana”.



According to Sam George, the post is an orchestration of Dr. Bawumia and his blind followers.



“Dear Dr. Mahamudu Timothy Bawumia, I have done just one expose of your deceitful and hypocritical character and you and your bots have gone into overdrive? You go explain taya, Mr Veep.

“I would take you on issue by issue in the coming year and reveal your true character to Ghanaians. Interesting times ahead @MBawumia. You and your guys would blow gasket!” he wrote on his X page.



Sam George has been the centre of conversations for the past few days after he labelled Dr. Bawumia as a 'religious prostitute.



He explained that the vice president professes his faith for both the Islamic and Christian religions concurrently, seeing that he is mostly seen in churches and mosques, for political activities.



He made these proclamations when he appeared on the November 8 edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV.



“The best description you can give him is that, he is a Muslim by day and a Christian by night, a religious prostitute cannot be our president,” he said.

Explaining further, Sam George referenced instances when the Vice President, Dr'Mahamudu Bawumia, remained silent on issues that were most important to Muslims, such as the Hijab controversy, and the killings of Muslim youth in Kumasi.



To him, no true Muslim will also publicly proclaim Jesus as Lord and Saviour or kneel before men of God for prayers.



“When the issue of the Hijabs came up in this country for Muslim girls, did you ever hear Dr. Bawumia speak? When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, he was silent. When the Muslim Zongo youth were killed in cold blood in Kumasi, Dr Bawumia was silent.



“No true Muslim anywhere in this world believes that Jesus Christ is our lord and saviour. No true Muslim kneels before a Catholic priest or a pastor to lay hands on them - only Bawumia. If you like, you can take the Suraj Mariama that talks about who Jesus is. They do not see Jesus Christ as their lord and personal saviour as we do,” he said.





