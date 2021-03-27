You goofed, apologize for your action – Kpebu to Achimota School

Premises of Achimota School

A constitutional lawyer, Martin Kpebu has asked the Achimota School to apologize to the country for refusing to accept students with dreadlocks.

Mr Kpebu said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, March 27 that the school authorities made a mistake regarding the decision not to accept the students.



“They just goofed and I think Ahimota School should just eat a humble pie. They should just accept that they made a mistake, they should apologize to us,” he told host of the programme Abvena Tabi.



He added “I think the Achimota misjudged the extent to which Ghana is evolving. Now, people can access information from all over the world at the click of a bottom and considering the issue of Achimota itself to the extent that they had allowed white girls with Rasta hair to enrol and complete, this should have been the last decision that they could take.”



Meanwhile, Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has called for calm over this issue.





He said the Ghana Education Service (GES)” within the shortest possible time is going to lay out specific guidelines for heads of schools as to how we proceed in this environment”.



“Mr Speaker, I can tell you, meetings have been held, others are ongoing, which the Ministry of Education is facilitating, to make sure that our students operate in an environment that they give of their best,” he said on the floor of Parliament.