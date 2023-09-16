You got the job because of your closeness to the First Lady - Martin Kpebu goes after 'incompetent' Jean Mensa

Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, Jean Mensa and legal practitioner Martin Kpebu

Accusations of incompetence and claims of nepotism have come up as legal practitioner Martin Kpebu criticizes the Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, Jean Mensa, for her alleged failure to extend the voter registration exercise and what he perceives as the Electoral Commission's questionable decisions.

Kpebu did not mince words as he slammed Mensa, stating that her appointment was not based on competence but rather her relationship with the First Lady.



He boldly asserted, "What the EC is saying is totally wrong. What they are doing defies logic. If the EC eats humble pie and decides to extend registration to all the areas, it will be perfect for our democracy. It has always been clear that the EC is engaged in voter suppression. We cannot countenance this because this country does not belong to the EC. So Ghanaians have to get up."



The legal practitioner also questioned whether the Electoral Commission was treating the institution as if it were their personal property or a private company.



"Is the EC your personal property? Is the EC a private company that you are running?" he asked.



Kpebu went further to express his scepticism about Jean Mensa's qualifications for the role of Electoral Commissioner, alleging that she got the job due to her close ties to the First Lady.

He criticized what he perceived as nepotism within the government, saying, "I’m not surprised because when Madam Mensa was being appointed, I said that she was not competent. I said it because I asked around everywhere and I never heard anything positive anywhere. I raised it those days she's not competent. It’s just the cronyism. She’s related a bit to the First Lady, so that’s the connection."



The legal expert concluded his critique by urging the Electoral Commission to reconsider its decisions and extend the voter registration exercise to ensure broader citizen participation.



He also hinted at potential advocacy for changing the name of Ghana, emphasizing the importance of understanding the country's history and identity.



