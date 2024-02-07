You have 10 days to act – GJA tasks police, NPP over Yendi MP’s 'assault' on journalist

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a ten-day ultimatum to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Ghana Police Service regarding the alleged assault on a journalist, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

The incident is said to have occurred during the chaos that erupted at the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency on January 27, 2024, where Farouk Mahama and his team reportedly attacked Alabira while he was covering the event.



During a press briefing on February 6, 2024, the GJA, along with other bodies such as the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), threatened to take action if the NPP and police fail to address the matter.



The groups urged the NPP leadership at both the national and regional levels to ensure justice for Alabira by holding the MP and his associates accountable for their actions.



Additionally, they called on the police to expedite their investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.



“We are giving the NPP, Regional and National, and the Ghana Police Service ten (10) days ultimatum each to hear from them. They should arrest the perpetrators. If they fail, we shall advise ourselves. The NPP leadership at the National and Regional levels must seek justice for our colleague, Mohammed Amin Alabira by sanctioning the MP and his hoodlums appropriately.”

“The Ghana Police Service should speed up investigations into the case and arraign the perpetrators before court to face the full rigours of the law for their distasteful conduct. This time, the policemen and women are witnesses to the incident as it happened.



Meanwhile, Mr Farouk Mahama who has since denied the allegation of assault on a journalist has threatened to take legal action against his accuser.







GA/SARA