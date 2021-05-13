You have a choice to make if you want to rise from grass to grace – Sammi Awuku to youths

National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has sent out a heartwarming message to the youths of the country.

Sammi Awuku shared that anyone can reach their goal if they put their mind to it no matter the circumstances.



On Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he advised that “Let your conscience be your guide. Whatever your focus is, with courage, determination and hard work, it shall come to pass. There is no shortcut to success. Any shortcut to success is temporal”.

He added that he had seen great people fall while the less privileged persons go up the ladder. “you have a choice to make whether you want to rise from grass to grace or to fall from hero to zero”.



Mr. Sammi Awuku has expressed that he is very confident in the Ghanaian youth because they are always innovative and creative at everything they do.