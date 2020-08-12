Politics

You have a saviour in Mahama – NDC Organiser to collapsed S&L customers

Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the opposition NDC party Anthony Nukpenu

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the opposition NDC, Anthony Nukpenu, says it will take only the return of the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama to power for affected customers of Savings and Loans institutions to receive their locked-up funds in full.

In a radio conversation on Sunrise FM in Koforidua, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said 98% of depositors at the microfinance and savings and loans have been paid.



He added that the rest would be paid by the end of August 2020.



However, the head of the Association of Affected Customers of Savings and Loans institutions says the president’s claim that he has paid about 98% of depositors is “untrue”.



Speaking on Joy FM, Ezekiel Annor, stated that from his checks, only about 297,000, which is less than 10% of the total number, have received their monies.

Mr Ezekiel stated that many of the affected people after submitting their claims were told during the validation processes that their names could not be found in the system.



“We sense a deliberate attempt that about 87% of our people are going to be denied payments,” he said.



Commenting on the issue on Ghana Kasa on Agoo TV/Kasapa FM, Anthony Nukpenu urged the affected customers to massively vote back Mr. Mahama to power to honour his promise of releasing their locked up funds to them within a year of assuming office.



“The affected customers have a saviour in ex-President John Mahama and an NDC government. He has promised them that within one year of coming to power he’ll ensure that everybody’s penny is released to him or her to ensure they re-start a life that is meaningful. This Akufo Addo government is always quick at rating its performance with huge percentages when it has not done that much. The customers have their fate in their own hands, they have a chance to make their lives better again by voting for Mr. Mahama come December 7 elections.”

