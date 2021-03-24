7
You have an enslaved brain – Social Media users go hard on Angel Carbonu

Carbonu Strike Angel Carbonu, President of National Association of Graduate Teachers

Wed, 24 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

"I don't even know why the Rastafarians don't have their own schools, because they've been in this country [Ghana] for a very long time.’

The above and other commentaries run by the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Angel Carbonu, has enraged some social media users who are using the platform to express their disagreement with his position on the matter.

Angel Carbonu, has since the issue emerged adopted an entrenched position, agreeing with the management of Achimota over their decision to deny the students access to education.

Angel Carbonu’s position on the matter is not the only cause of vile attacks on social media but also the justification for his stance.

Some of his comments have been described as ludicrous and laughable by social media users.

In one instance, Angel Carbonu reasoned that accepting the Rastafarian faith in High Schools could create chaos in the schools.

“If the African traditionalist comes to school, brings white stones and wants to be putting Akpeteshie on it by way of religion and you have to agree, and someone else says by my religion I cannot wear shoes so I have to come barefooted and you have to agree, and another person comes with raffia and you have to agree, at the end of the day, you will have a chaotic environment not suitable for teaching and learning. That is why you have to sacrifice some aspect of the religious inclination to the general rules of the school that is conformed to by everybody,” he said.

This argument of his has been widely condemned with some users questioning his credentials as a man paid to impart knowledge.

He has for the past twenty-four hours been trending on Twitter with all sorts of shots being fired in his direction.

Below are some tweets



















