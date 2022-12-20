0
Menu
News

You have an important role to play in galamsey fight - Mireku Duker to NALEP

Duker Nalep Visit.jpeg George Mireku Duker in a group photo with staff of NALEP

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines has assured the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) of the support of the Ministry to the execution of their duties.

Hon.Duker said this during an engagement with the management and staff of NAELP on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 that the importance of the program in the fight against illegal mining cannot be overemphasized.

He said the objective of NALEP is to provide livelihood outlet for persons who hitherto engaged in illegal mining.

“I can assure you that the Ministry recognizes your important role in the fight against illegal mining and will give you the needed support”, he said.

Hon. Mireku Duker advised the management to create an exhaustive and forward-looking plan for the coming year.

The Deputy Minister added that 2023 will be a “rigorous year” with the Ministry taking the fight against illegal mining to a notch higher. It is, therefore, important that all agencies who are connected to the fight step up their activities.

The Deputy Lands Minister also encouraged NAELP to document their activities and make Ghanaians aware of their projects.

He admonished them to keep Ghanaians abreast with the various interventions and work done by NAELP towards the galamsey fight.

The National coordinator of NAELP, Dr Carol Donkor commended the Deputy Minister for taking the step to visit the program and abreast himself with their activities.

She said NAELP has a detailed plan and will continue to work with the Ministry to achieve the objective of the program.

*END*

*MLNR-PR UPDATE *

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told