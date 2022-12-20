You have an important role to play in galamsey fight - Mireku Duker to NALEP

George Mireku Duker in a group photo with staff of NALEP

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines has assured the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) of the support of the Ministry to the execution of their duties.

Hon.Duker said this during an engagement with the management and staff of NAELP on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 that the importance of the program in the fight against illegal mining cannot be overemphasized.



He said the objective of NALEP is to provide livelihood outlet for persons who hitherto engaged in illegal mining.



“I can assure you that the Ministry recognizes your important role in the fight against illegal mining and will give you the needed support”, he said.



Hon. Mireku Duker advised the management to create an exhaustive and forward-looking plan for the coming year.



The Deputy Minister added that 2023 will be a “rigorous year” with the Ministry taking the fight against illegal mining to a notch higher. It is, therefore, important that all agencies who are connected to the fight step up their activities.



The Deputy Lands Minister also encouraged NAELP to document their activities and make Ghanaians aware of their projects.

He admonished them to keep Ghanaians abreast with the various interventions and work done by NAELP towards the galamsey fight.



The National coordinator of NAELP, Dr Carol Donkor commended the Deputy Minister for taking the step to visit the program and abreast himself with their activities.



She said NAELP has a detailed plan and will continue to work with the Ministry to achieve the objective of the program.



