You have crossed the redline – Amidu blasts Agyebeng for attacking courts

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has accused his predecessor, Kissi Agyebeng of deliberately scandalising and inciting the media against the judiciary service.

In a 15-page piece shared with GhanaWeb, Mr Amidu said Kissi Agyebeng crossed the redline and defied the 1992 Constitution when he held a press conference on November 29, 2023, to express concerns over what he said is an increasing trend of dismissive rulings in corruption cases he was pursuing.



“The press conference called by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, a public officer and member of the executive branch of government, on 29 November 2023, with malicious intent to incite the media and the public against the judicial branch of government and bring the administration of justice into disrepute before ordinary members of the Ghanaian and world society crossed the red line of freedom of speech and expression to subvert the letter and spirit of the foundation of the 1992 Constitution.



“The Special Prosecutor and the OSP who exercise just an infinitesimally small fraction of the delegated investigatory and prosecutorial powers of Attorney-General dealing only with corruption and corruption-related offence and cannot do or be allowed to do what the delegating authority cannot do,” he stated.



Among some of his concerns, Kissi Agyebeng warned that the action of the courts could spell dire consequences for Ghana’s fight against corruption.



But according to Amidu, the utterances of his predecessor was nothing short of an impeachable attempt to instigate the public and the media against the judiciary.



He further described the appointment of Kissi Agyebeng by the president as one of the worst appointments of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

