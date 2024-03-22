You have every right to ask if your church, officiating minister is gazetted before marriage - Counsellor

A marriage counsellor, Rev. John Cato, has pointed out a crucial aspect often overlooked by would-be couples in wedding preparations: the legal status of the church and the officiating minister.

According to him, any person who wishes to get married, especially at a religious venue like the church, must ensure that they ask the right questions.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s Legal Agenda, Rev. Cato noted that the questions must revolve around whether or not the venue to be used is gazetted and also the officiating minister is authorised to do so.



Rev. Cato also mentioned that it is important to gazette ordained ministers as marriage officers, thus empowering them to bless marriages.



This certification, he added, is not universal, and without it, the legality of a marriage could be in question.



“We don't ask questions. Depending on the culture in which you were brought up, it is as if when you go and ask some questions, you are becoming problematic or so to speak, too known. But you should ask questions. If you want to bless your marriage in your church, you have every right to ask your pastor whether the church, that is the centre where you will be celebrating your marriage, is gazetted as a marriage celebration centre where marriage can be constituted.



“Secondly, whether the pastor or anybody who is to officiate is also gazetted. In my church, we have a lot of pastors and reverend ministers. Our culture is that once you are ordained as a reverend minister, we get you gazetted both as a reverend minister and as a marriage officer so that the state certifies you to officiate marriages. Not every pastor can officiate a marriage. But because people don't ask and also because people lack knowledge, they go ahead," he added.

