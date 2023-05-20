You have no idea about economic management – Martin Kpebu jabs Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has taken a swipe at the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, stating that Ghana needs an accomplished economist and not an investment banker to solve the economic issues of the country.

According to a 3news.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, Martin Kpebu said the minister is an investor who knows nothing about managing the economy, yet, has been given a position to implement economic policies.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, May 20, Martin Kpebu said, “This is not the time to experiment with investment bankers. We need accomplished economists to solve our economic issues.”



His comments come on the back of the recent $3 billion bailout programme approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



“Ofori-Atta doesn’t understand economics but still said he can do it. You’ve come into government and you’re not producing, what do you expect to happen?” he quizzed.

On May 17, 2023, IMF approved Ghana's request for $3 billion bailout programme.



The IMF programme, according to government, is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



VKB/ESA