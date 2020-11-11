You have no moral right to talk about Agyapa deal – NPP man to Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party’s youth organizer, Isaac Asare has said the NDC general secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has no moral right to comment on the controversial Agyapa deal.

Without backing his claims with evidence, the youth organiser averred that Asiedu Nketia has a history of scandals.



In 2011, the NDC general secretary was caught up in a block scandal. He sold blocks to Bui dam irrespective of the fact that he was a Board Member, Isaac Asare alleged on Accra-based Rainbowradio Wednesday.



"Asiedu Nketia has no moral right to comment on the Agyapa deal. How can he run down Gabby Otchere-Darko when he (Asiedu Nketia) has a history of scandal? He should give us a break,” he said.



His comment follows Asiedu Nketia's accusation of Akufo-Addo led government using the controversial Agyapa deal to favour family and friends.

At a press conference Tuesday, November 10, 2020, he ordered President Akufo-Addo to in the next 7 days retrieve all monies given to Databank, Gabby Otchere-Darko, others in the name of the Agyapa deal.



“The NDC, hereby, demands that President Akufo-Addo retrieves the state’s the billions of cedis his government has illegally paid under the shady ‘Agyapa’ deal to Databank, which is owned by his cousin and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta; African Legal Associates, which is owned by another cousin of his, Gabby Otchere Darko; and their foreign compradors, within the next 7 days, failing which the NDC and other like-minded progressive forces, shall embark on series of protest and legal actions to ensure that every pesewa paid to these companies are refunded back to the State for nation-building,” Asiedu Nketia said.



He further said the next NDC government will prosecute all persons found culpable in the Agyapa deal through their Operation Sting programme.